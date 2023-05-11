First National Bank of Omaha Takes $316,000 Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,246 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

HRMY stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

