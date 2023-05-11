Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.