Capital Analysts LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

