First National Bank of Omaha Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Citigroup by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after buying an additional 3,952,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citigroup by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,959,000 after buying an additional 2,175,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

C stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

