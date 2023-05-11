First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

