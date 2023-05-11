First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 13,607 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

