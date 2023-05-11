First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in GSK were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.94) to GBX 1,730 ($21.83) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.67) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.