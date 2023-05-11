First National Bank of Omaha Invests $231,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

