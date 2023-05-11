First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after purchasing an additional 210,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBNK opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $824.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.