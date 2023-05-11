Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $422,716,000 after buying an additional 632,783 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.