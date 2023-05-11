First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.11%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

