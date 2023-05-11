First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,109 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Boeing were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

