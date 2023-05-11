Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $42,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

