Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,781 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $43,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 205,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

PDP stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

