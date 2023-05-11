Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of J. M. Smucker worth $42,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $8,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $41,973,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $152.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

