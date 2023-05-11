Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,889,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

