Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Exponent were worth $44,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $148,484. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

