Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $44,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.24. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

