Raymond James & Associates Has $49.02 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $49,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

