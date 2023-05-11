Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 181,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $45,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $20,581,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 62.0% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 419,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $9,355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

