Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,160 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $45,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.74 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.