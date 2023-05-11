Raymond James & Associates Has $47.41 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,273 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $47,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Shares of DHI opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

