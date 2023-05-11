Raymond James & Associates Buys 280,243 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $45,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $93.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

