Raymond James & Associates Sells 88,792 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $46,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

