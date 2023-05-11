Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,676,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $214.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.