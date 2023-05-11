Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,676,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VBK stock opened at $214.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
