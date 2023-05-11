Raymond James & Associates Purchases 31,441 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $48,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,360,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

