Raymond James & Associates Purchases 173,698 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $45,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

