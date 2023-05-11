Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $46,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,927,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after acquiring an additional 373,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

