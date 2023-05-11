Raymond James & Associates Has $46.16 Million Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.11% of Premier worth $46,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 1.0 %

PINC opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.