Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

