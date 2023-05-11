Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $15.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Primerica Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

PRI opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $2,402,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

