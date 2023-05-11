Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Issued By B. Riley

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NMFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NMFC opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 185,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 19.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 90,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,848.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Ogens bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,848.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,420,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,821,967.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 324,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,280. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

