Cassava Sciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02).

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -0.15. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $51.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 11,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,528.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

