Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NBB opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

