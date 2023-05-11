Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.