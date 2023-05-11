Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Cadre updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cadre Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $801.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 85.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter valued at $154,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 144.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.