Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 58,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $383,699.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 328,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,751.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,606.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,624.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 252,135 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

