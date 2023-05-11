Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NUW stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $384,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

