Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.99 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

