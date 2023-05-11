Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Cabot’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Cabot updated its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.