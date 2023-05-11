Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.625 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABRP opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. Sabre has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $106.76.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABRP. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

