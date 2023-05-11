Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 103.61% and a return on equity of 52.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $663.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1,802.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 434,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,943,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 241,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 142,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ambac Financial Group

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.