Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.24 million. Upstart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Upstart Stock Performance
Shares of UPST opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $54.75.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Upstart
In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,684 shares of company stock worth $1,055,076. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Upstart by 46.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
