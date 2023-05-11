BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $364.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.81. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,965.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

