Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

OTTR opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

