Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
