Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 196,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,967,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

