Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Agiliti had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Agiliti updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS.
Agiliti Price Performance
NYSE:AGTI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti
Institutional Trading of Agiliti
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agiliti by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period.
Agiliti Company Profile
Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agiliti (AGTI)
- Cruise Lines See Smoother Seas On Horizon As Profitablity Returns
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.