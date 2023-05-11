American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

NYSE AEL opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

