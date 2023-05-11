Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 535,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

