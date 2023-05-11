BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MUI opened at $11.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,858 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

